UPDATE: Missing Monroe County teen found, reported safe
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports they have located missing 17-year-old Jorja Ethridge. According to an emailed update, the teen is safe and unharmed.
Ethridge was first reported missing Saturday night around the Rivoli Road area. Deputies say she was possibly hiding in the Bolingbroke area.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, she had been staying in a shed behind a home in the Loraine Woods Subdivision. She was found around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday. One of the residents saw her and called the sheriff’s office. She was not injured, but she was dehydrated.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted the following information on Facebook:
On January 23, 2022, around 12:45 am, 17-year-old, Jorja Etheridge, was reported missing to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen in the area of Rivoli Farm Drive in Bolingbroke, shortly before midnight. An extensive search was conducted, of the surrounding area, with the assistance of several other agencies and volunteers. The search continued over the following days. On January 25, 2022, at approximately 12:00 pm, Jorja was located in the Loraine Woods Subdivision, which is less than a mile from the location of which she went missing. One of the residents saw Jorja and called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The resident called Jorja over and stayed with her until officials arrived. Through the investigation, it was determined that Jorja had been staying in the shed, behind one of the residences in Loraine Woods Subdivision, since she went missing. Jorja was unharmed but was dehydrated. Monroe County EMS responded to the scene and transported Jorja to the hospital for observation. Thank you to Monroe County Fire Department/EMS, Bibb County Fire Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Search and Rescue, and all of the volunteers who assisted in bringing Jorja home.