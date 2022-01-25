UPDATE: Missing Monroe County teen found, reported safe

Ethridge was first reported missing Saturday night around the Rivoli Road area

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports they have located missing 17-year-old Jorja Ethridge. According to an emailed update, the teen is safe and unharmed.

Ethridge was first reported missing Saturday night around the Rivoli Road area. Deputies say she was possibly hiding in the Bolingbroke area.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, she had been staying in a shed behind a home in the Loraine Woods Subdivision. She was found around 12:00 p.m. Tuesday. One of the residents saw her and called the sheriff’s office. She was not injured, but she was dehydrated.

