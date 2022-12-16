Miss Georgia, Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis, finishes in Top 5 at 2023 Miss America competition

Miss Georgia, Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis, made the Top 5 and finished as 4th runner-up.

Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut (41NBC/WMGT) – Miss Wisconsin is Miss America 2023.

20-year-old Grace Stanke took the title at the annual competition Thursday night, held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

Miss New York Taryn Smith was 1st runner-up, Miss Texas Averie Bishop was 2nd runner-up and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch was 3rd runner-up.

Hollis’ Top 5 finish follows a preliminary win earlier this week, the social impact initiative scholarship, for her advocacy of autism awareness, acceptance and inclusion.

She received a $1,500 scholarship for that prelim win.

“Being able to represent the state of Georgia, definitely in itself is a blessing,” Hollis told 41NBC’s Shelby Coates. “But I can say, because of the legacy in Warner Robins, whenever I tell people I am from Warner Robins, they say wait Betty Cantrell is from there or Olivia McMillan is from there. I feel like I am a part of a prestigious legacy.”

