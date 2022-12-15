Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis wins social impact prelim at Miss America

Hollis won the social impact initiative scholarship

Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County native and 2022 Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis is competing this week for the Miss America title, and she already has one win under her belt.

Kelsey won the social impact initiative scholarship for her advocacy of autism awareness, acceptance and inclusion.

Kelsey says her brother was diagnosed with autism at a young age, and her focus is creating positive environments for those with autism and educating others about autism.

Kelsey says it’s a dream come true to win a preliminary round and even give Middle Georgia some shine.

“Being able to represent the state of Georgia, definitely in itself is a blessing,” said Hollis. “But I can say, because of the legacy in Warner Robins, whenever I tell people I am from Warner Robins, they say wait Betty Cantrell is from there or Olivia McMillan is from there. I feel like I am a part of a prestigious legacy.”

Kelsey received a $1,500 scholarship for Monday’s win.

The Miss America competition finals are Thursday, December 15th in Connecticut. You can watch each night online at pageantslive.com.