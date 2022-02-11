Middle Georgia venues hosting big game celebrations

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Big Game is happening this weekend, and you can only watch it on 41NBC.

Several venues are hosting watch parties, including the Patio at Rigby’s. The newly renovated patio opens Friday,

The game will play on a big screen blow up TV at the end of the patio area. They’ll also have it playing in their bowling alley.

We spoke with the Marketing Manager for Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, Amy Harmon. She says you can even bring the kids along for a family-friendly atmosphere.

“We’ve got skating, bowling, arcade, there’s go karts, there’s mini golf,” she said. “You can come and watch the game and you can send your kids inside to play if you want to so they’re entertained while you’re watching the football game.”

The Patio at Rigby’s isn’t the only place hosting a Super Bowl party this weekend.

Here are some of the places hosting a watch party: