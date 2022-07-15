MGA professor explains Supreme Court ruling dealing with Miranda Rights

If evidence is collected in a case where your Miranda Rights aren't read to you though, it weakens citizens' ability to sue police officers if they knowingly violate constitutionally protected liberties.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The overturning of Roe v. Wade isn’t the only controversial Supreme Court decision to come down this year.

Vega versus Tekoh, deals with constitutional rights that fall under the Miranda Rights. The ruling says you still have the right to remain silent, and the right to an attorney during an arrest.

We spoke with Associate Political Science Professor, Dr. John Powell Hall, from Middle Georgia State University. He explained the ruling.

“The Vega opinion has said quite clearly constitutionally protected rights are still as protected as they ever were. The court created prophylactic tools that we have to protect those rights are not as protected,” he said. “In fact in this case the court is saying they’re not protected.”

Dr. Hall says the ruling has the potential to be significant, and its significance could grow in the future.