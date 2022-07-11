Georgia Democrats concerned for women’s rights following Roe v. Wade overturn

Georgia Democrats say they're concerned about women's rights following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats say they’re concerned about women’s rights following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Abortion remains legal in Georgia, but some lawmakers say the ruling makes it illegal for women to decide on their own health situations. That was the message at a news conference Monday morning in downtown Macon.

Democrats spoke out against anti-abortion laws they say Republican lawmakers are working to enact.

Representative Miriam Paris says Georgia’s six-week abortion ban, which has been held up in court since 2019, is among her top concerns.

“This is a very serious issue for women going forward,” she said. “Our rights as humans are being infringed upon. Women’s rights are human rights.”

We emailed and called Republican State House Representatives Shaw Blackmon, Heath Clark, Robert Dickey, Matt Hatchett, Danny Mathis, Robert Pruitt, Dale Washburn and Rick Williams for comment.

We heard back from Representative Matt Hatchett, who was unavailable for an interview. Representatives Shaw Blackmon and Dale Washburn got back to us after our deadline, but we are working to confirm interviews for a later date.

We also asked Piedmont Macon and Atrium Health Navicent for a response to potential abortion law changes. Both declined interviews, but Atrium did send us a statement:

“The Supreme Court’s ruling permits individual state laws to govern the legality of pregnancy terminations. At Atrium Health, we will always follow the law. As new laws are adopted or enforced, we want women who need help to know that they are not alone and we are here to help.​”