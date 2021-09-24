MGA opens new Peyton T. Anderson Enrollment Center

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The new Peyton T. Anderson Enrollment Center is officially open on the Middle Georgia State University campus in Macon.

MGA hosted a formal opening for the new $3 million dollar enrollment center Thursday afternoon. Community leaders and donors had a chance to see the new facility following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 8,000-square-foot center allows prospective students to apply for admission, secure financial aid, register for classes and later transition into careers.

The new facility also serves as the centerpiece of MGA’s front entrance on Eisenhower Parkway. It joins the Macon-Bibb financed roundabout project and new signage that is visible from Interstate 475 and Eisenhower Parkway.

According to an MGA news release, the new center is a privately funded facility. The Peyton Anderson Foundation provided the largest grant at $1.5 million.