Meth trafficking leader sentenced to 30 years

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The leader of a methamphetamine trafficking organization in Milledgeville, will spend the next 30 years in federal prison.

Jarvis Havior aka “J Bo,” was sentenced to serve 360 months, followed by three years of supervised release. Havior pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on February 16.

According to court documents, law enforcement agents received credible information in June of 2020 from multiple confidential sources, that Havior was leading a methamphetamine distribution ring in the Milledgeville. A subsequent investigation found the location of distribution “trap” and “stash” houses for bulk narcotics and cash that Havior and his criminal associates maintained.

In April of 2021, agents determined Havior was going to replenish his supply in Stone Mountain, where he had previously traveled to for suspected drug re-supply runs.

Agents say Havior met a man in Stone Mountain, and receive a fully laden green Publix bag. He then traveled to a restaurant in Covington, and gave the bag to a co-defendant, Anrico Taylor.

Both then left the restaurant and were pulled over in Baldwin County. Taylor attempted to flee with the Publix bag, ripping apart several smaller bags of methamphetamine as he ran. After Taylor was caught, law enforcement found methamphetamine in the green Publix bag.

13 others have been sentenced in this case. Two people have pleased guilty and will be sentenced at a later date. Two other co-defendants remain on the run.