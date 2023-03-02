Leader of Baldwin Meth Distribution Ring pleads guilty

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The leader of a major meth trafficking ring in Milledgeville pleads guilty– along with 16 other co-defendants.

Evidence shows 31-year-old Jarvis Havior (also known as “J BO”) was responsible for distributing a total of 5 kilograms of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

In 2021, agents determined that Havior was going to replenish his meth supply at a location in Stone Mountain, Georgia, where he had previously traveled to for suspected re-supplies. Agents watched Havior meet a man at a Publix parking lot in Stone Mountain and receive a filled green Publix bag, which he was later seen giving to co-defendant Anrico Taylor at a restaurant in Covington. Traffic stops were conducted on both suspects after they left in their respected vehicles– Taylor attempted to flee with the Publix bag, ripping apart several smaller bags or methamphetamine as he ran from officers (which amounted to about 1 kilogram of meth spread on the ground) –4 kilograms of meth were found inside of the green Publix bag.

A release from the Department of Justice says that the following co-defendants entered guilty pleas and will be sentenced at a later date:

Dawn Carey, 47, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison;

Nicholas Cuevas-Flores, 37, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison;

Bruce Harrison, 39, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of life in prison;

Paul Collins, 59, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

Arturo Marshall aka Turo, 41, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

Annie Collins, 21, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

Tyrone Hitchcock aka T Y, 48, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

Alicia Nugent, 38, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

Anrico Taylor aka Rico, 34, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

Amber Vanclief, 32, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison;

Matthew Cameron, 47, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and faces a maximum of ten years in prison;

Paris Binion, 30, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of the unlawful use of a communications facility and faces a maximum of four years in prison;

Lamont Jackson, 48, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of the unlawful use of a communications facility and faces a maximum of four years in prison;

Perry Miller, 27, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to the unlawful use of a communications facility and faces a maximum of four years in prison;

Macarthur Reeves aka Mac, 67, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to the unlawful use of a communications facility and faces a maximum of four years in prison; and

Ryan Rickard, 49, of Milledgeville, pleaded guilty to one count of the unlawful use of a communications facility and faces a maximum of four years in prison.

And that the following co-defendants remain at large and are charged with the following crimes:

Dwight Turner aka “Wight,” 57, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and two counts distribution of methamphetamine and faces a maximum of life in prison;

Paul Bentley aka “Old School,” 56, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison; and

Noe Canela, 34, of Lilburn, Georgia, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and faces a maximum of life in prison.

Havior faces 10 years to life in prison — plus a 10-million dollar fine. Sentencing is scheduled for May 3rd.

Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, had this to say concerning the guilty plea-

“The dangers associated with meth remain one of the most significant drug threats facing our community,” …“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, this is a significant amount of poison that will not make it into our communities, driving crime and violence.”