22 suspects charged in Meth Trafficking in Milledgeville

Most of the charges carry a sentence of a maximum of life in prison.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— 22 people were taken into custody Wednesday, following an ongoing methamphetamine trafficking investigation in Milledgeville, with ties Atlanta.

Here is a list of those arrested and their charges:

Jarvis Havior aka J Bo, 30, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, six counts distribution of methamphetamine, two counts possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts possession of cocaine or cocaine base with intent to distribute, two counts possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count maintaining a drug-involved premises;

Paris Binion, 28, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, two counts possession of cocaine or cocaine base with intent to distribute, one count possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count maintaining a drug-involved premises;

Maegan Simmons, 24, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime;

Dwight Turner aka Wight, 56, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and two counts distribution of methamphetamine;

Bruce Harrison, 39, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Ronald Brewer, 58, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Matthew Cameron, 47, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Annie Collins, 20, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Anrico Taylor aka Rico, 33, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and one count possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute;

Noe Canela, 32, of Lilburn, Georgia, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Nicholas Cuevas-Flores, 36, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Tyrone Hitchcock aka T Y, 47, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Macarthur Reeves aka Mac, 66, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Perry Miller, 26, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Arturo Marshall aka Turo, 40, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Paul Bentley aka Old School 56, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Alicia Nugent, 37, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Dawn Carey, 46, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Paul Collins, 59, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Amber Vanclief, 31, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances;

Ryan Rickard, 48, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances; and,

Lamont Jackson, 47, of Milledgeville, is charged with one count conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute carries a maximum life imprisonment, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a maximum life in prison.

Possession of cocaine or cocaine base with intent to distribute carries a maximum 20 years, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a maximum 10 years, and the charge of maintaining a drug-involved premises carries a maximum 10 years.