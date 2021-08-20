Mercer University welcomes more than 1000 students

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Mercer University welcomed more than 1000 freshman and transfer students to its campus on Thursday.

Smiling faces and excitement was stirring on campus, as the Mercer movers helped freshman and their families unload boxes. The Mercer movers are composed of upperclassmen, faculty and staff.

One incoming sophomore and peer advisor, says it’s her first year helping and recalls her move-in day experience.

“It’s just so rewarding to be able to help those students accommodate because sometimes they’re from far away and sometimes they’re closer to home, but just having that extra support system in college is really important for a lot of them,” said Diana Tejera.

As many freshman prepare to embark on their new journey at Mercer, many of them say they feel safe starting classes despite being in a pandemic.

“I feel pretty comfortable, Mercer, when we came for orientation talked big about how they’re going to enforce mask use and stuff like,” said Ian Derosso.

According to Chris Pinto, Director of Undergrad Admissions, move-in day attracts a lot of people. But prior to moving in, the students had to comply with some COVID rules.

“We’re asking all students as they transition in to either provide verification that they’ve received their covid vaccine or be tested for covid prior to moving into the residence hall.”

As the year progresses, the University will require students who have not been vaccinated to regularly get tested forCOVID.

The next move in day will take place Friday and classes are set to begin on August 24th.