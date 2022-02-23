Mercer University no longer requiring masks on campus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mercer University students will no longer be required to wear masks in school as of Thursday, February 24th.

According to a letter to the Mercer Community from Bill Underwood, the president of Mercer University, over 90% of the college’s students, faculty and staff are vaccinated for the coronavirus, and that the risk for severe illness to those vaccinated is low. He says given the high vaccination rate and decline in infections, after careful consideration, the mask policy is being revised to be optional for all those who wish to make the choice to remain masked– or unmasked at school.

Underwood says that the college will continue to monitor conditions and keep people informed if conditions warrant changes to these policies.

To read the letter in it’s entirety, see here: https://www.mercer.edu/coronavirus/university-communications/revised-mask-policy/