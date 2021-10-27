Mercer men’s soccer falls to Lipscomb

Mercer men's soccer is handed its first loss in the last five matchups.

Mercer men’s soccer dropped its first game in three weeks to Lipscomb University.

The Bears gave up three second-half goals to lose the game 1-3. The Bears outshot the Bison in the first-half, but were dominated in the second by being outshot by eight.

Two early second-half goals were enough for the Bison to keep the Bears trailing the rest of the way.

Freshman Kadeem Agard notched his fourth goal on the season for the Bears during the 63rd minute to bring the differential to one, but it wasn’t enough as Lipscomb scored an insurance goal with three minutes remaining in the game.

This was Mercer’s final non-conference matchup of the season and look to close out the regular season against Wofford on Saturday Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.