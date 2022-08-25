Mercer football opens the season in CFB’s Week 0, Pt. 2

The Bears open their 2022 season against Morehead State this Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. at Five Star Stadium.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In just three days, the college football season will kickoff with week 0 action, and the first game to be played in Georgia will be right here in Macon.

The Mercer Bears open their season this Saturday and are looking to build off last year’s historic season.

Head coach Drew Cronic states what his team needs to do to maintain last year’s success.

“We always talk about being able to run the ball and stop the run, and I think those are things we’ve got a chance to be good at. You know, so got to make plays down the field, throw it around some, and play coverage and all those different things. But if we can run the ball a little bit and stop the run really well, I think that gives us a good chance,” said Cronic.

