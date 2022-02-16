Medical expert offers tip for patients with heart disease after Covid

Covid-19 can cause mild symptoms—or even no symptoms—for some, but others deal with long-term effects including heart disease.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Covid-19 can cause mild symptoms—or even no symptoms—for some, but others deal with long-term effects including heart disease.

According to Dr. Erskine James, the director of the heart failure center at Atrium Health Navicent, Covid patients who develop heart disease usually have issues on the right side of the heart as opposed to the typical left side.

The right ventricle of the heart pumps blood to the lungs.

Dr. James says adding a bit of exercise to your daily routine can keep your heart healthy.

“Exercise, best thing for them, is 30 minutes of aerobic activity three to five times a week is what I recommend everyone,” James said. “So if that means just walking, but getting your heart rate up for about 30 minutes a day is the best thing you can do for yourself.”

