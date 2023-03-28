MCSO needs help identifying suspect, vehicle in armed robbery

If happened at the County Line Store on Thomaston Road.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect and vehicle.

On March 26, the Sheriff’s Office says the person and vehicle pictured above was involved in an armed robbery at the County Line Store on Thomaston Road.

If you have any information about the robbery, call Sergeant Kemeyan Colvard with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-957-5233.

