Mayor Lester Miller visits Macon-Bibb’s ‘Construction Ready’ program

The participants will graduate from the free program on September 24. Many of them say they've learned valuable skills.

Mayor Lester Miller visits Construction ready program Construction ready Program

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) —Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller visited the county’s “Construction Ready” participants Thursday afternoon, speaking with them about their journey through the program and potential job opportunities.

The participants will graduate from the free program on September 24. Many of them say they’ve learned valuable skills.

“I am a person who’s interested in starting my own business,” Keshel Coates said. “It’s called the Keshel Company, which is to contract with federal and local state governments to hire subcontractors to do all the building to remove the blight. I’m very interested in construction in that way.”

Coates, a former Bibb County School District educator who taught math, says she’s putting her skills to the test to complete the 20-day program. Coates says the initiative to tackle blight in the area really sparked her interest in joining the program.

Mayor Miller says he’s excited to bring programs like “Construction Ready” to Macon.

“We need to take our people that we have here locally and give them the skills and the tools necessary to do that,” he said. He also wants to encourage others to take part in the next course.

Program directors say anyone is welcome to join.

“This is for career changers, this is for returning citizens, this is for young, old, men, women, this is truly, I keep saying this is for everyone, but it really is, construction is for everyone,” Associate Director of Placement and Engagement Alexis Muir said.

For more information, visit http://constructionready,org