Mary Persons High School Band director arrested for sexual exploitation of children

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mary Persons High School’s Band director who also works as a coach has been arrested on felony warrants for Sexual exploitation of children and sexual conduct by person with supervisory authority.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a complaint was reported that Bryant Miles Benson transmitted sexually explicit material with a a juvenile, who was previously his student at Mary Persons High School.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Monroe County Board of Education and District Attorney’s Office on the investigation of this case.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to call Investigator Marilynne Fitts at 478-994-7287.

The Monroe County School Board released a statement on Facebook saying Benson has been placed on administrative leave pending the results on the investigation.

Monroe County School administrators, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and District Attorney’s Office will hold a forum in the Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center to address concerns of parents and students.

It will be on January 3, at 6 p.m.