Mary Persons and Jackson High School basketball games to be played to empty stands due to risk of violence

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Mary Persons and Jackson High School basketball games scheduled for Friday evening on January 7th will be played with no fans in the gym.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the decision to make the games go with empty stands was based on information from multiple sources (including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office) that suggest the game could experience violence in retaliation from a shooting death that happened at the Walmart in Forsythe on Sunday, January the 2nd.

School administrators made the decision to cancel all JV games on January 7th, 2022 versus Jackson High School. The varsity girls game and boys game will still happen.

Fans who bought tickets through the GoFan app will get a refund, which will be automatically credited to fans who already purchased their tickets. These refunds may take some time.

The home contest scheduled for January 8th is still scheduled to be played, though JV games have been cancelled. Girls and Boys varsity games are still scheduled to take place, though attendees will have to pass through metal detection devices.