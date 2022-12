Mapp beats Davis in Milledgeville City Council District 5 race

Mapp beat Oscar Davis 381-280 (57.6% to 42.4%) to take the seat formerly held by Richard Mullins, who died in April.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Shonya Mapp has won the race for the Milledgeville City Council District 5 seat.

