Milledgeville mourning the death of Councilman Richard Mullins

Mullins represented district 5 and served as a council member for more than 20 years.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Milledgeville is mourning the death of council member Richard Mullins, better known as “Boo.”

City Manager Hank Griffeth, says he got a call on Saturday evening, notifying him of Mullins’ death.

Prior to that, he was a Captain with the Baldwin County Fire Department.

We spoke with Fire Chief Victor Young, who says Mullins was an inspiration to many.

“He was a fighter, if he felt like he was right he would fight 100 percent on something and he’s going to stand his ground, he’s not gonna let anyone change his mind if he thinks he’s right and that’s one thing I respect about him, that he was that type of person that hew as a true leader.”

City leaders cancelled the work session and the city council meeting this week out of respect for the Mullins family.