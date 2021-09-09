Man, woman sentenced for trafficking teen in 2016

The victim was told they were traveling the world, but she would have to make money.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two defendants guilty of trafficking a runaway Middle Georgia teen, forcing the victim to engage in sexual acts for food and shelter, have been sentenced.

39-year-old Demetrius Hunter, was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison to be followed by 25 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of children. Co-defendant 30-year-old Tamara Taylor was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison to be followed by 15 years of supervised release. She plead guilty to use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor.

According to court documents, on October 5, 2016, Taylor came across the victim, a 15-year-old female, at the Bridgeview hotel in Macon. The day prior, the victim ran away from a group foster home and was at the hotel looking for her sister.

The victim did not find her sister and had been abandoned by her ride. The victim informed Taylor of her age and that she had run away from a group home. Taylor invited the victim to her room where Taylor introduced the victim to Hunter, who knew her age and that she had run away. Hunter told the victim they were traveling the world and invited her to stay with them, but told her that she would have to make money.

After staying one night at the Bridgeview, Hunter and Taylor took the victim to another hotel in Warner Robins.

The victim’s profile was placed on Backpage, a website commonly used for online advertisements for commercial sex acts. Records from Backpage verify the victim’s profile had been posted by Taylor on Backpage. The advertisements included photographs of the victim in underwear and a cell phone number provided by Hunter and Taylor. Hunter explained the victim would have to do “tricks” to get money and forced the victim to perform sex acts on him.

The victim remained with Hunter and Taylor until October 18, 2016, when they were approached by law enforcement, and the victim was returned to her group foster home.

As a result of the advertisements posted on Backpage, the victim had to engage in two to five commercial sex acts. During her time with Hunter and Taylor, the victim relied on them for her shelter and food. She stated in her interview with law enforcement that when having to engage in one commercial sex act, she told herself “you gotta do this, you gotta get the money, that’s how you eat.”