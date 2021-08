Man wanted in connection to armed robbery in Unadilla Wednesday morning

It happened around 6:15 at the Shell gas station on Pine Street.

Photo: Dooly County Sheriff's Office

UNADILLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened Wednesday morning.

A post on the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says it happened around 6:15 at the Shell gas station at 1012 Pine Street in Unadilla.

Call the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 1-229-645-0920.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.