Man wanted in aggravated assault investigation from May

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to an Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery investigation from May 31st in 2021.

The suspect is 22 year-old Brequayvious Deshan Troutman, who’s described as a black man standing about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing around 128 pounds, and has black hair with twists or short braids.

Anyone with information about Troutman is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.