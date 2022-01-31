Man suffers gunshot wound to the face, car stolen from scene on Russell Parkway

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault and automobile theft that took place on Sunday, January 30th, around 2:00 a.m.

According to a social media post from the WRPD, police responded to shots fired in the area of Smokes 2 on Russell Parkway, where officers found the victim, a 21 year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face, in the parking lot of Atomic Tattoo. The victim was taken to Atrium Navicent in Macon for treatment.

Officers were told that the suspect involved shot the victim, then fled in a light blue 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Florida temporary tags reading 95ATPN. Officers were also told that the victim of the gunshot wound and the victim of the vehicle theft are both familiar with the suspect.

The victim of the gunshot wound was conscious and alert when taken to Macon, and it seems he will survive his injury.