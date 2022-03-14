Man snatches money from Bloomfield Krystal

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Commercial Robbery by Snatching of the Krystal, located at 3909 Bloomfield Road just after 01:30 a.m. Sunday.

It was reported that a male subject had pulled into the drive through and ordered a meal. When he pulled to the drive through window, he snatched money from the cash register. Once the individual took the cash, he fled the store in a Gray Honda. No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as tall male with long salt and pepper hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a gray and blue jacket.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.