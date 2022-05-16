Man shot and killed on Harold Street

photo courtesy of MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 700 block of Harold Street. The incident was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at around 9:01a.m. Saturday. It was reported that 27-year-old Damian Devonta Felton Sr. was fatally wounded by a gunshot wound while he was outside of his residence. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.