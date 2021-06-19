Man shot, killed during argument in east Macon

It happened at a home in the 800 block of Perry Drive Saturday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the 800 block of Perry Drive Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say a 43-year-old man was shot during an argument with a female that became physical. The man was pronounced dead on scene by the Macon-Bibb Coroner’s Office.

His identity hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

The shooting is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

