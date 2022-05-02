Man shot in traffic on Pio Nono Avenue

Photo courtesy of MGN

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was shot while driving Saturday on Pio Nono Avenue near Spencer Circle just after 5:00 p.m.

According to a press release, a 60-year-old male was traveling on Pio Nono Avenue when a green Ford Expedition pulling a fishing boat came up behind his car. The victim stated that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and changing lane aggressively. The vehicle then went around the victim’s vehicle and slammed on brakes almost immediately. The victim went around the Ford Expedition and that is when the driver pointed a rifle at his vehicle and fired multiple shots, then sped off. The victim was struck in the back and drove himself to the Atrium Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information about the vehicle and driver are urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.