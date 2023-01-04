Man shot during fight in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is hospitalized after being shot during a fight Tuesday night.

That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release, which said WRPD responded to a fight call at 206 Northlake Drive Building 300 around 6:30.

Police say two parties pointed guns toward each other and shot(s) were fired.

The victim was shot in the upper right chest and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent. There’s no word on his condition.

Police say names won’t be released yet.

Call Det. Broussard at (478) 303-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

The shooting follows another fight Monday that resulted in one person being shot.

