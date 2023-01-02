Person shot in Warner Robins street fight

Police responded to North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Once on scene, officers learned a large group of teens got into a fight. During the fight a gun fell on the ground. Police say someone who was not involved in the fight tried to grab the gun so no one would use it. The owner of the gun reached for it too. There was a struggle over the gun when it discharged.

Police say the person not involved in the fight was shot and transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon with non-life threatening injuries.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information can contact Det. Broussard at 478-303-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.