Man sentenced to federal prison for sexually exploiting children he met online

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man convicted of child sexual exploitation for coercing multiple juveniles to send him sexually explicit and pornographic images and videos of themselves was sentenced Tueday.

37-year-old Deon M. Moore, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by life on parole. In addition, Moore will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison.

According to court documents, the investigation was started by police in Ohio in May of 2017, after the department was contacted by the mother of a 12-year-old female victim, who had been communicating with Moore on Facebook and by text messages. Moore sent nude photos and requested to meet with the victim.

Investigators discovered Moore changed his Facebook name to “Nathaniel Ellis,” and that he had numerous Facebook friends who appeared to be teenage females.

It was determined Moore used Facebook to find victims, using the false identities of Sharod King, Nathaniel Ellis, Jazmine Ellis and Sharde Carter. He sometimes represented himself to be a female between the ages of teens to 30’s, depending on the targeted victim.

They say Moore was seeking young, black female girls, and Facebook transcripts indicate he would ask them their ages. His victims ranged in age from 10 to 16, and he knew they were minors.

Moore’s victims were from multiple states, and he would discuss sex in explicit terms with his victims and would request they send him nude pictures of their breasts and genitalia. To coerce and induce victims to send sexually explicit pictures and videos of themselves, Moore would send them explicit pictures and videos.

Investigators discovered a 10-year-old girl in the fourth grade began communicating with Moore on Facebook in May of 2018. Moore represented himself to be a 14-year-old female living in Atlanta, and sent fictitious photos of himself, posing as female. He asked the 10-year-old victim to send pictures, which she did. Moore then asked the child victim for an explicit video, and he sent her a video to demonstrate what he was looking for her to send. The 10-year-old victim then sent him three explicit videos of herself.

During the time and scope of this investigation, Moore began conversation threads with a total of 1,306 individuals on Facebook, engaging 80 people in sustained conversations, 30 of which were juveniles. Four of these juveniles sent child pornography to Moore, and others sent explicit photographs of themselves, such as pictures of their breasts. Almost all of these victims received explicit sexual material from Moore, which he sent to induce, coerce and “educate” them.