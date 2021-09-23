Macon man pleads guilty to child sexual exploitation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 37 Year-old Deon Moore of Macon has pleaded guilty to child sexual exploitation in connection to coercing multiple juvenile victims across the country as young as 10 years old to send him sexually explicit and pornographic images and videos according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Georgia.

Moore is facing a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years followed by no less than 5 years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $250,000. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Court documents state that a call from a mother of a 12-year old female victim in Ohio in 2017 is what began the investigation against Moore. The FBI and FOPD detectives have found that Moore used multiple false identities on Facebook to find victims, often posing as a female or saying he was also a teen. According to the release Moore was seeking young, black girls, as many Facebook transcripts showed him asking their ages. Moore would discuss sex explicitly and ask for nude photos from victims ranging from age 10 to 16. To coerce and “educate” these victims, he would often send explicit pictures and videos.

The release claims that during the time and scope of the investigation, Moore had conversation threads with a total of 1,306 individuals on Facebook, with 80 of them sustaining conversations, 30 of which were juveniles. Four of these juveniles sent Moore child pornography, and others sent explicit photos of themselves.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Fairborn, Ohio, Police Department, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul McCommon prosecuting.