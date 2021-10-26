Man Robs Waffle House, Takes Entire Cash Register

(41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Waffle House early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release around 4am a male subject entered the Waffle House at 1330 Gray Highway. The man had a gun and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect took the entire cash register and fled the store in a white SUV, he was wearing a gray hoodie, jean pants and a mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.