Man killed in hit and run on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man died after being struck by a car around 10:00 p.m. Saturday night in the 2800 block of Pio Nono Avenue.

61-year-old Nathaniel Poole, of Macon, was crossing Pio Nono Avenue on foot. He was in the north bound lanes of the 2800 block of Pio Nono Avenue when he was struck by a white car. The white car did not stop. Poole was pronounced deceased on scene by Deputy Coroner L. Stone. Next of kin has been notified.

The white car has extensive front end damage. The traffic collision is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500