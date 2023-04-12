Man charged in deadly January shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man has been indicted in connection to the death of Robert Wells, which took place in January of 2023.

According to court documents from the Superior Court in Bibb County, Alonzo Bernard Hicks is being charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony for the shooting that left Robert Wells dead on January 24th.

This indictment is dated at April 3rd, 2023.