UPDATE: Victim identified in shooting outside Mrs. Winner’s

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the man shot Tuesday outside Mrs. Winner's as 60-year-old Robert Clayton Wells of Dublin.

UPDATE: Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the man shot Tuesday outside Mrs. Winner’s as 60-year-old Robert Clayton Wells of Dublin.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses say the suspect was a man wearing all black who fled the scene into the wooded area behind the restaurant after the shooting.