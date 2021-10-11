Man in Stable Condition After Being Found Shot on Napier Ave

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident at Napier Avenue, just before its intersection with Pio Nono Avenue at around 11:38 p.m. Sunday.

According to deputies, 37-year-old Kevin Jantae Watson, was found unresponsive on the roadway beside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in critical condition.

The circumstances around what led up to the shooting are currently under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.