Man in critical condition after wrong-way crash on I-16

The Sheriff's Office says a truck got onto I-16, headed in the wrong direction. The truck then collided with a car.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident on I-16 near the Spring Street exit ramp in Macon. It happened Monday just before 2 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet Silverado got onto I-16 west, driving east. The truck then collided with a Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was taken to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance. He is currently listed to be in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was not injured.

This accident is still under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending.