Man hospitalized after train strikes vehicle in Monroe County

A 71-year-old man was hospitalized with minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by a train Thursday afternoon.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 71-year-old man was hospitalized with minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by a train Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:15 at the railroad crossing at Tift College Drive, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said Forsyth Police officers and Monroe County deputies responded.

Deputies discovered a maroon Jeep in the east bound median with damage to the rear caused from being struck by a Norfolk Southern train.

The driver, identified as John William Charbonneau, said he couldn’t see the train due to the glare from the sun and that he never heard the train as he approached the crossing.

He was taken to Monroe County Hospital.

The sheriff’s office says it’s investigating the crash.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.