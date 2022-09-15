Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 33-year-old man is in stable condition at the hospital after being shot Wednesday night on Montpelier Avenue.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just before 9 o’clock at M&M Groceries, located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue.

Witnesses told investigators people were standing outside the store when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle fired several shots.

A personal vehicle took the victim to Atrium Health Navicent.

No one else was injured.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

