Man Hit by Car and Killed on Hawkinsville Road

A man is dead after being struck by a car on Hawkinsville Road Tuesday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Hawkinsville Road near the Monarca Ballroom around 10:30 Tuesday night in response to a stalled vehicle in the roadway. When deputies arrived ,they were told that a person was laying in the roadway. Witnesses told the deputies that a man was standing in the roadway near the stalled vehicle and was struck by a passing vehicle. The female driver that struck the male did stop and was not injured during the incident.

The male was pronounced dead on scene by Coroner Lonnie Miley. The name of the victim will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

This collision is under investigation. There are no charges or citations at this time.

Anyone with information in reference to this fatal collision is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.