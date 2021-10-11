Man Found Shot on Emery Drive

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred at the 4000 block of Emery Drive., at around 6:03 p.m. Friday evening.

Deputies received reports of a person unresponsive in the roadway. Upon arrival, deputies found 31-year-old Joshua Griffin, with a fatal gunshot wound. Griffin was pronounced deceased on the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

The next of kin has been notified.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.