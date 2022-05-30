Man found dead on Greter St.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred on Greter Street, in an overgrown field, between Broadway and Antioch Heights. The Macon-Bibb 911 Center received the call Saturday around 7:26p.m.

It was reported that 46-year-old Abraham Lincoln Simmons , went missing on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was last seen by family members as he was headed out to pay a vehicle payment. The family reported Simmons missing on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Saturday evening, a family member was walking down Greter Street and found Simmons. He was found in a clearing, with a single gunshot wound, near an over grown field. The field is located directly across from where a family member resides.

The manner of death is considered undetermined at this time and will require further investigation. According to Deputy Coroner Miley, Simmons will be taken to the G.B.I. Crime Lab, so that an autopsy can be performed.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.