Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Monroe County

It happened around 6 o'clock Thursday night.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Monroe County.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Lassiter Road, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded and found a Hyundai Sonata flipped on its side.

The investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling west on Lassiter Road when it crossed over the center lane while going around a curve.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Thomas Wade Blessitt, then lost control. The vehicle left the road, flipped and hit a tree.

