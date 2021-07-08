Man dies after shooting in Warner Robins Walmart parking lot

Police say it happened around 9:30 Wednesday night.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Wednesday night.

That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which said officers responded to a shots fired call at the store, located at 502 Booth Road, around 9:30.

Officers say they discovered the victim seated in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was backed into a parking space in the lot closest to Booth Road.

“The victim had sustained a gunshot wound,” the release said.

The man was taken to Houston Healthcare, where he was declared dead. His identity has not been released.

Police say a witness heard shots and saw two males running from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call Detective Paul Peck at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

