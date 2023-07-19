Man dead after being found shot at north Macon hotel

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in north Macon.

For the second time in one week, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Baymont Inn & Suites on Riverside Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the hotel in reference to reported shots fired just after 9:30 p.m. That’s where they found 25-year-old Donchevelle Gerald Boddie unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

According to Deputy Coroner Richard Robinson, Boddie was pronounced deceased by medical staff at 10:12 p.m.

Investigators say they’re working to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.