Man in critical shooting after shooting outside Macon gas station

Deputies say a man is hospitalized after a shooting late Saturday night at Marathon on Irwinton Road.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting late Saturday night outside a gas station.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting followed an altercation between two males outside Marathon, located at 3705 Irwinton Road.

29-year-old Royel Jordan is in critical condition. The second male fled the scene.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.