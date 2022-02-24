Man in critical condition after Macon accident involving 18-wheeler

It happened just before 8:45 Wednesday night on Pio Nono Avenue.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after an accident involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8:45 in the 4700 block of Pio Nono Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies say an 18-wheeler was traveling south on Pio Nono and slowed to a stop to make a left turn when a male driver in a Hyundai collided into the rear of the 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Atrium Health, Navicent. No other injuries were reported.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.