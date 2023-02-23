Man convicted of 2 murders faces new charge in separate death
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man convicted of two murders and currently serving life in prison now faces another charge in connection with a separate death in another county. Charles Rowland pleaded guilty in March 2022 to charges related to the killing of a Twiggs County couple in September 2021.
According to the Macon Regional Crimestoppers organization, a tip from a member of the public led to Rowland’s arrest in that case.
On Wednesday, a second Crimestoppers tip led Bibb County deputies to obtain a warrant for Rowland’s arrest in connection with the death of Carlos Daniels in Macon in February 2021.
Both tipsters received the offered Crimestoppers rewards of $10,000.