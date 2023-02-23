Man convicted of 2 murders faces new charge in separate death

According to the Macon Regional Crimestoppers organization, a tip from a member of the public led to Rowland’s arrest in that case.

On Wednesday, a second Crimestoppers tip led Bibb County deputies to obtain a warrant for Rowland’s arrest in connection with the death of Carlos Daniels in Macon in February 2021.

Both tipsters received the offered Crimestoppers rewards of $10,000.

